COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum goes virtual!

In light of the Covid-19 crisis and to help ensure the safety of our delegates and speakers, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will take place as a fully interactive virtual event this year.

Join us on Tuesday 22 September at 9am to 12.45pm to explore how the protection and health insurance sector can continue to enhance industry practices to improve the customer experience, as insurers increasingly expand the care and support services available to policyholders before, during and after a claim.

This half-day CPD-approved virtual event will provide you with the chance to catch up with your peers, watch presentations from our expert speakers and join the conversation through our interactive networking area. All the presentations will be available for you to watch after the event, on demand.

Building on the conversations started at the COVER Claims Convention last year, which explored the theme of transparency and trust, we will explore the industry's ongoing push towards increasing access to insurance through more inclusive underwriting philosophies, while innovation and personalisation has increasingly come to the fore, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the modern world, where customers share personal information online and advertisers straddle a line to stay GDPR compliant, never before has it been so crucial for life and health insurers to manage customer data ethically and responsibly, while underwriting appropriately and treating customers fairly. Meanwhile, emerging digital trends and the evolution of medicine sit poised to revolutionise the way we price life insurance policies in the future and how we gather, track and deal with health information on behalf of policyholders.

As a gateway to consumers, the adviser community remains as crucial as ever to the underwriting process too. Asking the right questions can allow intermediaries to more effectively know their client and as a result meet their needs, by sourcing the most appropriate cover, which can in turn help increase the likelihood of a positive outcome - and, in an ideal world, help prevent the need for a sickness-related claim at all. When it comes to customer journeys, how can we help connect the dots as an industry?

