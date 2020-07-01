trust
Adam Saville: The meaning of life (insurance)
‘Without purpose, our industry lacks meaning’
Insurtech, trust and using data for good
From ‘money takers’ to ‘health helpers’?
MorganAsh opens online discounted gift trust portal
Free for Transact advisers
YouGov: Majority thinks insurers wriggle out of claims
Brits have ‘negative view’
Ian Smart: Simplification of inheritance tax?
'Many questions and issues'
COVER Claims Convention 2019: New conference announced!
Building customer trust
Kathryn Knowles: Peace of mind on 'Blue Monday'
Financial security is a main reason for stress
Cirencester Friendly pays 95.2% of claims in 2018
‘Transparency – not overall figure – most important’
Global changes having 'profound impact' on mental health
World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2019
Mark Moran: Funeral plans are not investments
Regulation needs to recognise that a funeral plan, unlike other financial products, is a service
Vast majority believe industry pays less than 90% of claims - Aegon
Only 8% of UK people believe providers pay out more than 90% of protection claims, suggests research
Legal & General launches online trusts
Paper forms and signatures no longer needed
Increasing trust(s) in Protection
In her second of two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues a combined industry effort would improve pay-out times for life cover claimants
Protection's trust problem
Failures in the trusts solution are damaging consumer trust in protection, writes Ruth Gilbert
UK life customers at risk of £100bn loss due to trust omissions
Two fifths have never heard of writing a life insurance policy into a trust however eight in 10 have assets they want to pass on, research by Legal & General has revealed.
Melissa Collett: How do we measure consumer trust?
An elusive concept