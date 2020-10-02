Royal London introduces online trust forms

Trust forms updated to make process ‘easier for advisers and their clients’, Royal London said

Royal London has introduced a new signature-free online business trust form for advisers.

Lockdown measures have made obtaining wet signatures difficult for advisers while demand to do business online is increasing, Royal London said.

Its new, streamlined option allows advisers to put business protection cases under trust as part of the online application journey without having to obtain a wet signature from the policyholder or trustees.

Four other trust forms used with ‘Personal Menu' plans have also been changed to remove the need for the policyholder's signature to be witnessed. The forms still need a wet signature from the policyholder but once completed copies can be sent back via post or email. The forms can be used for both new and existing policies.

Ian Smart, product architect at Royal London, said: "The addition of online business trusts for advisers means their clients can now complete a signature free trust while applying for business protection - making the trust process quick and easy.

"The information we ask for online is the same as on our paper version, so there are no surprises and advisers don't need to repeat anything they've already told us.

"Removing the need for witness signatures on our other trusts is also a significant step forward in making it easier to write both new and existing personal protection plans in trust."