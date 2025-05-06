COVER, Talks…Protection; It's time to change the narrative

clock • 1 min read

Join COVER, Talks in a live panel discussion on 2 June to examine how protection strategies must adapt to the diverse needs of demographic groups, particularly as shifting social trends are showing fewer people are choosing to marry and have children. How can advisers understand the impact of this narrative when it comes to protection?

Our expert panel will explore:

  • Key behavioural trends and what they mean for advisers
  • Rethinking how protection is positioned and communicated
  • The importance of considering vulnerable customers and those with specific health needs
  • Evolving solutions, including the use of technology and new methodologies
  • Exclusive insights from The Exeter's Protection Customer of the Future research

Sign up to watch COVER, Talks: Protection on Monday 2nd June below. 

Topics

