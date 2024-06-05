Benefitting from value-added benefits

Jaskeet Briah explores the take-up of value-added services (VAS) available through protection policies and how to improve engagement, so policyholders get the most value out of their policy.
The cost-of-living crisis and growing pressures on the NHS continue to make headlines. Young adults, in particular, are getting the short end of the stick; one in five (20%) of those aged 18-34 are close to falling into, or are already in, financial crisis. Not only do protection policies offer customers peace of mind, but additional VAS are crucial in offering various forms of support. Mitchell Barker, head of product and chief distribution officer, HSBC Life UK, notes that 88% of advisers believe that VAS are potentially transformational for the protection market, according to the prov...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.