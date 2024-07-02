LifeSearch partners with Gallagher

Insurance broker and risk management company, Gallagher, has partnered with LifeSearch to increase levels of service to micro-SME businesses.
The partnership aims to provide commercial insurance products, including directors' and officers' insurance, to LifeSearch's SME clients. The other side of the coin is that LifeSearch will offer advice on protection to Gallagher's existing micro-SME clients. Natasha Barrow, head of affinities, Gallagher said: "This partnership will mean that SMEs have direct access to the products that appropriately suit their individual circumstances and we are looking forward to supporting LifeSearch's clients with its commercial insurance needs so that they can mitigate the risks they face and minimis...
