Towergate's Lindsay Kenny joins Broadstone

Independent consultancy, Broadstone, has appointed Lindsay Kenny as its small-to-medium sized (SME) business development consultant.
In the role, Kenny will aim to deliver tailored employee benefits solutions that support SMEs. She will collaborate with new and existing clients to understand their needs, design benefits packages and ensure a "seamless" implementation and ongoing support, Broadstone detailed. Kenny has over 15 years of experience working in employee benefits, business development and client relationship management. She joins from Towergate Employee Benefits where she worked as an employee benefits consultant for 16 years. Broadstone said Kenny will play a key role in driving the consultancy's missio...
