Let’s start with Consumer Duty and early intervention, say James Shattock, managing director, UK protection, Legal & General Retail, and Vanessa Sallows, group protection claims and governance director, Legal & General
As the saying goes, you're never too old to learn something new. There's undoubtedly a lot that the individual and group IP markets could learn from one another, but we're going to focus on just two areas, namely Consumer Duty and early intervention. Sharing learnings and experience in these two areas would help bring innovation and growth across both markets. That includes continuing to look for synergies; a strong focus of both our businesses – individual and group IP – as part of Legal & General Retail. Consumer Duty Let's look at what's missing, not just at what's mandated. C...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.