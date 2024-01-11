Canada Life to train financial advisers in behavioural psychology

To build trust with clients

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Canada Life will help financial advisers understand behavioural bias in advice by partnering with behavioural psychology specialists We Are IB to create an eLearning programme.

The ‘HumanSense' programme comprises six modules covering a range of topics including understanding client behaviour, creating emotional resonance, and visualising your future self. The programme is free and will provide advisers with six hours of continuing professional development qualified training, with each assessment being completed at a time of the advisers choosing. The training aims to enable advisers to have deeper conversations, helping them to build trust and emotional empathy with their clients. Canada Life head of marking, brand, and communications Keily Vanstone said: "...

