SME trust in insurers has slipped following Covid
Increased number of SMEs feel let down
Business interruption insurance cited as main reason by small and medium-sized enterprises
The rate of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that count themselves as satisfied with their insurer post-lockdown has slipped from 82% to 79%, according to a new survey from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) survey. The CII's Public Trust Index survey asked 1000 consumers and 1000 SME leaders if they had been affected by the pandemic. Respondents focused on business interruption insurance, following bad press and disputes around claims related to the closure of businesses as a...
More on Insurer
AIG Life appoints HSBC's Neil Davies as commercial director
Nicola Dryden, partnership director, steps down
Nick Telfer joins Vitality
Previously at British Friendly
LV= panel initially rejected Bain Capital deal in favour of Royal London bid
Execs sought further reassurances
SPOTLIGHT: BMI matters
'Being overweight is a risk factor in the development of many other conditions'
New study reveals current UK stress drivers
Employee survey