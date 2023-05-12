Lack of trust in advisers labelled as main advice gap perpetuator﻿

The study from the financial services consultancy was conducted among 2,035 consumers and looked at the last two years.

As part of the consumer research, The Lang Cat asked an open ended question: "What word(s) come to mind when you hear the words ‘financial advice'?". Among the range of responses, almost a quarter (21%) of the responses were negative.

Words such as ‘untrustworthy', ‘scam', and ‘dodgy' and ‘risky' were commonly associated with financial advisers.

When it came to levels of trust, financial advisers rated below banks and pension companies.

The Lang Cat said the "biggest issue" for the advice sector is still a lack of trust. In the last two years, 11% of respondents have paid for advice, whilst 89% have not.

The research suggested that those who have not paid for advice are "unlikely" to do so in the future due to an ongoing lack of trust.

Being sure they could trust the advice topped the list of things that would need to change with almost two-fifths (38%) selecting this, rising from 32% in 2021.

Magus Wealth operations director Amanda Mayes said it is "frustrating" that there is still lack of trust despite all the work that advisers have done.

"It feels like nothing has changed. The standard has obviously changed. We have Chartered now, but maybe Chartered isn't enough," she explained.

Aviva direct wealth interim managing director Sarah Layden echoed Mayes' frustration by explaining that clients are mainly after reassurance.

"It is usually scary to take that first step, but reassuring clients on their money is how advisers can build that trust," she said. "Lack of trust comes from a lack of education. As an industry, we need to make advice more accessible. When clients do not know something, they usually think it's their own fault - and they do not reach out for that reason."

Meanwhile, CISI head of financial planning Sally Plant noted that firms should be focussing their efforts robo-advisers due to younger clients' trust in technology.

"A lot of 30-year-olds use online banking, and many have never even stepped into a physical bank," she said.