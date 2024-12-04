Third of financial services workers not comfortable disclosing sexual identity

Global diversity and inclusion organisation LGBT Great's members include Legal and General, St. James's Place Wealth Management, Aon, Fidelity, Schroders and Axa IM. Its global report, Redefining the Future: LGBTQ+ Talent Attraction and Perception, was launched today (4 December), to highlight insights into the perceptions, priorities and challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals in the workplace. The study is based on data from over 1,830 respondents across seven countries. One in five (22%) LGBTQ+ professionals perceived the financial services industry as not inclusive of all sexual ...