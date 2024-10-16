L&G updates leadership team

Provider, Legal & General (L&G), has announced the appointment of Laura Mason as its new CEO, retail and Katie Worgan in the newly created group chief operating officer role.
Mason, who will take on the role in December pending regulatory approval, will assume the role from Bernie Hickman, who will move after a 26-year tenure at L&G. Prior to her new role, Mason was the CEO, private markets, L&G, and previously spent eight years at Towers Watson as a consultant to numerous UK life insurers. Laura Mason, CEO designate, retail, L&G, said: "Our retail businesses are foundational to L&G, reflecting our roots in insurance as well as being an important growth opportunity for the group as we expand our workplace retirement proposition. "I'm delighted to be t...
