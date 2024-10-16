L&G updates leadership team

Mason, who will take on the role in December pending regulatory approval, will assume the role from Bernie Hickman, who will move after a 26-year tenure at L&G. Prior to her new role, Mason was the CEO, private markets, L&G, and previously spent eight years at Towers Watson as a consultant to numerous UK life insurers. Laura Mason, CEO designate, retail, L&G, said: "Our retail businesses are foundational to L&G, reflecting our roots in insurance as well as being an important growth opportunity for the group as we expand our workplace retirement proposition. "I'm delighted to be t...