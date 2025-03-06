COVER Customer Care Conference 2025: Event launches

The event has evolved from COVER's Claims and Underwriting Forum, it aims to give best practice on creating good customer outcomes.

The event, which is CPD accredited, will cover topics including: IHT and the life market; long-term care; value-added services; referrals; client vulnerabilities; and more.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The industry has seen a marked shift in its focal point in recent history, more businesses are focusing on customer experience and service levels – this event aims to educate and inspire those wanting to up their game in the space.

"Our Claims and Underwriting Forum was an excellent event, but we wanted to broaden its horizons to encompass Consumer Duty and changes the market needs to make. I look forward to seeing the great and the good of the industry there for an open, honest, conversation."

Advisers can expect to learn more about the practical ramifications of Consumer Duty, as well as how to create personalised experiences for customers.

For providers, the conference aims to provide best practice for creating products that truly serve the needs of customers and support clients at the point of claim.

Roberts continued: "The true value of this event will be bringing the industry back to its reason for being, the customer.

"Providers, advisers, in fact the entire value chain, are focused on service levels, but how can we come together to unify this message and create good customer outcomes?"