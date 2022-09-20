COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!

The COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum returns to an in-person format next Thursday 28 September at the Montcalm Marble Arch, London, for a half-day event.

From automatic underwriting to data science, discover the latest technological advancements to enhance day-to-day operations whilst delivering an excellent customer journey, we have a packed morning filled with content from industry thought leaders to inspire and educate delegates on the latest practices.

The morning kicks off with a discussion focused on the client claims experience, as we hear directly from a client case study from Santé Group, followed by a fireside chat with two of the Chartered Insurance Institute's New Generation Group, which will address how the industry can make insurance claims a more desirable career path for young people.

Event sponsors HSBC Life and UnderwriteMe will then take to the stage to examine how digital underwriting practises are currently being enhanced and what the future holds, while Unum will address how changing working practises, instigated by Covid-19, are changing impacting claims.

From an intermediary perspective, Vita director Paul Reed will be discussing how sensitivity and language play a key role in the consumer experience of claims, before Tom Baigrie, representing the Protection Distributor's Group, takes a look at what excellence in claims means both today and in the future.

Delegates will also be able to claim 3 hours of CPD following the event and will be able to:

Identify the latest technological advancements in claims and underwriting.

Develop your practices with the latest thought-leadership.

Implement customer excellence practices.

Explain how each role within the customer journey works together to do the most for your policyholders.

The Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum will be followed by this year's COVER Customer Care Awards, which commences at 13:30.