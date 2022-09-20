COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!

On 28 September

clock • 2 min read
COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!

With one week left to go until the COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum 2022, there is still time to register to hear about the new ideas, inspirations and innovations moving the industry forwards.

The COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum returns to an in-person format next Thursday 28 September at the Montcalm Marble Arch, London, for a half-day event.

From automatic underwriting to data science, discover the latest technological advancements to enhance day-to-day operations whilst delivering an excellent customer journey, we have a packed morning filled with content from industry thought leaders to inspire and educate delegates on the latest practices.

Register for the COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum here

The morning kicks off with a discussion focused on the client claims experience, as we hear directly from a client case study from Santé Group, followed by a fireside chat with two of the Chartered Insurance Institute's New Generation Group, which will address how the industry can make insurance claims a more desirable career path for young people.

Event sponsors HSBC Life and UnderwriteMe will then take to the stage to examine how digital underwriting practises are currently being enhanced and what the future holds, while Unum will address how changing working practises, instigated by Covid-19, are changing impacting claims.

From an intermediary perspective, Vita director Paul Reed will be discussing how sensitivity and language play a key role in the consumer experience of claims, before Tom Baigrie, representing the Protection Distributor's Group, takes a look at what excellence in claims means both today and in the future.

Delegates will also be able to claim 3 hours of CPD following the event and will be able to:

  • Identify the latest technological advancements in claims and underwriting.
  • Develop your practices with the latest thought-leadership.
  • Implement customer excellence practices.
  • Explain how each role within the customer journey works together to do the most for your policyholders.

The Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum will be followed by this year's COVER Customer Care Awards, which commences at 13:30.

Register for the COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum here

Topics

More on Critical Illness

Mortgage 1st launches specialist protection arm
Adviser / Broking

Mortgage 1st launches specialist protection arm

Headed up by Dave Corbett

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Intermediary shortlists announced

Winners announced 1 November

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 September 2022 • 3 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced
Insurer

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced

Winners announced 1 November

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 September 2022 • 3 min read

Highlights

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.
Adviser / Broking

Is the protection claims process fit for purpose? These advisers say it isn't.

“There's been too many plasters and tape on it now that it doesn't work with modern life”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 September 2022 • 10 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read