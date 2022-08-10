Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

“If you aren't regularly reviewing knowledge, it doesn't really work.”

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 6 min read
Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

Hemma Visavadia investigates whether advisers should have more regulated qualifications in order to advise clients on protection and, if not, what other options there are to help level up the sector.

Protection has historically been an industry that people fell into; rarely do people say it's a career choice. When people fall into something, qualifications aren't always the first thought that runs through their mind. The vast majority of career paths increasingly require a range of academic and professional qualifications to even get in on the ground floor; the protection advice space, however, has only the R05 qualification as a minimum, although not compulsory, standard. For all i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Advisers express concern over client fines for negligent trust registration

HCML acquires healthcare rm

More on Employee Benefits

HCML acquires healthcare rm
Employee Benefits

HCML acquires healthcare rm

employee health risk management specialist

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 10 August 2022 • 2 min read
Employers must ensure benefits schemes remain in place for staff: Partners&
Employee Benefits

Employers must ensure benefits schemes remain in place for staff: Partners&

Amid cost-of-living crisis

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read
Peppy partners with Lockton on health offering for employees
Employee Benefits

Peppy partners with Lockton on health offering for employees

Access to personalised family and reproductive health support

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 04 August 2022 • 1 min read