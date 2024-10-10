World Mental Health Day 2024: Workplace health

This year's theme - workplace mental health – focuses on the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace for the benefit of people, organisations, and communities. So far in 2024, anxiety, depression and stress have accounted for more than three quarters (77%) of mental health appointments for Unum's health and wellbeing app, Help@hand. The impact of poor mental health is also significant on a national level, Unum said. Of the people who were economically inactive due to long-term sickness in 2023, 27% were out of work due to their mental health. At the re...