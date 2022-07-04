CII rising star group calls for mandatory adviser qualifications

The CII's rising star's group recently published a report which found that a knowledge gap exists within the broking profession that can have a direct impact on the level of customer advice.

The group concluded that by having mandatory qualification requirements or a minimum number of years' experience for insurance brokers, customers will ultimately be able to reap the benefits of consistent, regulated advice.

The report also follows the CII's member consultation which showed that six out of 10 UK-based insurance and personal finance participants agreed that certification was the way forward for the sector.

Emily Kenna, director of Sense Risk Solutions, said customer-facing broking staff who join the sector "generally enter in at the deep end and are required to provide detailed advice to customers, with little to no academic grounding in insurance."

"If we truly want to put the customer first, we must make our sector a profession by introducing mandatory qualification requirements and attract the best talent."

Peter Blanc, chief executive of Aston Lark and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute, added that nothing beats experience, but qualifications should be the basis for building that experience.

"Certificate-level qualifications as a minimum for all staff would be my recommendation. It would improve the image and professionalism of the sector hugely. We will end up with better quality of staff if everyone has to attain a basic level of qualification in order to be able to help customers," he said.