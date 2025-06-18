GRiD adds IHC to membership

GRiD, the industry body for group risk, has added independent insurance broker, IHC, as its latest member.
IHC offers independent advice to corporate clients to help them secure insurance solutions that safeguard their employees and ensure business continuity. Sandra Vaughan, head of group protection, IHC, told COVER: "Our clients are increasingly turning to us for support in safeguarding their employees over the long term, which makes it essential that we stay ahead of industry developments. "Being part of GRiD enables us to amplify the collective broker voice within the group risk sector through a unified platform that engages with policymakers and promotes best practice across the indus...
