qualifications

AMII moots advanced PMI exam
AMII moots advanced PMI exam

As the first broker has sat, and passed, the new Association of Medical Insurance (AMII)/Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) IF7 examination, AMII has announced plans for an advanced version.

  • PMI
New PMI exam to be launched in April
New PMI exam to be launched in April

The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) and Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have confirmed the launch of the new health insurance examination.

  • PMI
Nuts and bolts...

In the first of a series John Woodford offers a guide to the elements going into the pricing of protection products.