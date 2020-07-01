qualifications
CII opens access to SJP vulnerable client qualification 'pilot'
After facing adviser backlash
PFS simplifies Chartered status application process
Corporate Chartered changes from 2020
Adviser criticises 'endless' list of 'unnecessary' qualifications
The seemingly "endless" list of industry qualifications such as the ISO22222 and the BS8577 are becoming a "cash cow" and are "unnecessary", says one adviser.
Advisers are luke warm about protection - PG Mutual
Advisers offering protection advice are in a "very small" minority, according to PG Mutual.
IFA brand is 'irretrievably damaged', says Johnson
The IFA label represents an "irretrievably damaged brand" and should be "consigned to history", according to a pensions report released today.
Sesame rolls out online adviser training system
Sesame Bankhall Group has launched an online learning management system to enhance its training and development support for network members.
Advisers must prepare for long term care boom with exam
IFAs are under-equipped to benefit from a looming explosion of interest in long term care products, says a market specialist.
AMII moots advanced PMI exam
As the first broker has sat, and passed, the new Association of Medical Insurance (AMII)/Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) IF7 examination, AMII has announced plans for an advanced version.
Zurich launches Diploma support for advisers
Zurich is providing access to new online learning materials in a bid to help advisers studying for examinations for the up coming Retail Distribution Review (RDR).
Tenet launches foundation degree for new advisers
Tenet is launching an entry-route foundation degree, giving budding IFAs the opportunity to begin working as advisers whilst studying for the qualification.
New PMI exam to be launched in April
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) and Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have confirmed the launch of the new health insurance examination.
Nuts and bolts...
In the first of a series John Woodford offers a guide to the elements going into the pricing of protection products.