CII endorses student insurance qualification

The insurance body was part of the content panel for the T Level courses, which would follow on from GCSEs and equivalent to three A levels.

The course provides students opportunities to work and learn within the insurance and personal finance professions, combining a mixture of classroom learning and work experience during a placement of at least 315 hours, which totals 45 days.

It was developed in collaboration with employers and businesses to ensure the content meets the needs of the insurance and financial services professions, in a bid to better prepare students for the professional environment.

Manuel Thompson-Oloko, early careers manager at the CII, said: "T Levels offer employers the opportunity to help shape the behaviours, enablers and technical expertise of budding students who have made the choice to study an insurance specific qualification, and ultimately creating a pipeline of future talent for our profession."

"The T-Levels aim to reach talent before they have formed definitive career paths at university, embed a value and expectation of professional learning from the earliest opportunity, improve socio-economic diversity of our talent attraction by reducing the focus on those who have been able to gain higher education qualifications and provide the right students for placements within businesses, brokered by the CII."

Suzanne Hall, head of product at Pearson added that knowing that CII support the qualifications content will give students the "confidence that the knowledge, skills, and behaviours they are learning are appropriate for the industry sector and valued by employers."