The Level 4 qualification - the LIBF Award in Protection Advice – has been launched in conjunction with the Walbrook Institute London. This is a standalone qualification aimed at advisers looking to specialise in protection and receive external recognition for their expertise in this area of advice. Speaking to COVER, Openwork said the qualification is not mandatory; it is available to both new and existing advisers, aiming to support the development of their specialist knowledge and skills. Topics covered under the qualification include state benefits, protection policies that co...