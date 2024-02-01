Simplyhealth launches a new category for Health Plan proposition

Simplyhealth has launched a new category for its Health Plan proposition aimed at the corporate market, providing employers with “affordable” access to healthcare for their whole workforce.
The services included in the category address top causes of sickness absence, Simplyhealth detailed, including mental health, musculoskeletal (MS) issues, virtual GP access, eye-care, dentistry and diagnostics, as well as men and women's health services. As part of the plan, employers can select and adapt the benefit levels to suit the needs of their employees. The employee health plan provider has also expanded its physiotherapy services via a partnership with Phio, a virtual physiotherapy service that provides advice and treatment. Simplyhealth will now offer a new package of MS...
