chartered insurance institute
CII and Scope release good practice guide for employers
On International Day of People With Disabilities
'Together we have the power to make practical, meaningful and lasting change'
CII initiative launches manifesto
CII pledges to prioritise mental health and wellbeing of employees
One-in-six experience mental illness
PFS launches toolkit to help advisers 'shout' about Chartered status
'Increase visibility'
CII refreshes corporate Chartered proposition
Five priorities
Johnny Timpson: A look back at 2018
From the Mermaid to the Palace of Westminster
CII launches Cert II (Protection) qualification to 'raise standards'
Level 3 protection certification formed in collaboration with Women in Protection Group (WIP) and Protection Distributors Group (PDG)
Seven reasons to attend the COVER Summit this year
Our biggest Protection & Health Summit yet comes to Hilton London Bankside on 4 October
CII reduces gender pay gap with targeted action plan
Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) publishes data along with guidance for employers
Cornish Mutual retains chartered status for sixth year running
Insurers must surpass the CII's benchmarks for professionalism and capability in order to earn status
Kathryn Knowles named as Insuring Women's Futures ambassador
320 signed up to CII's IWF ambassador network so far
Melissa Collett: Access to insurance
Providing better protection to people with mental health problems, disabilities and 'just about managing' families on Universal Credit will help improve trust