PFS refused CII loan after Evelyn audit found 'significant' default risk

A detailed email from PFS member director Vanessa Barnes, titled ‘My right to reply', and seen by COVER sister title, Professional Adviser, outlined her rebuttal of many claims made by the CII when it laid out its plans to takeover the board of the PFS last month over what it described as governance failings. Barnes said the CII had provided "no evidence to support the allegations, which I personally refute". She said: "As you have chosen to make your accusations publicly and without prior consultation or engagement, I feel I have no option but to respond accordingly to your false all...