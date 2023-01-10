PFS refused CII loan after Evelyn audit found 'significant' default risk

PFS member director hits back at CII governance failure claims

Jenna Brown
clock • 3 min read

The bitter dispute between the Personal Finance Society (PFS) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has taken another turn with the revelation that an audit by Evelyn Partners concluded that the CII would be unlikely to repay a loan it requested from the PFS.

A detailed email from PFS member director Vanessa Barnes, titled ‘My right to reply', and seen by COVER sister title, Professional Adviser, outlined her rebuttal of many claims made by the CII when it laid out its plans to takeover the board of the PFS last month over what it described as governance failings. Barnes said the CII had provided "no evidence to support the allegations, which I personally refute". She said: "As you have chosen to make your accusations publicly and without prior consultation or engagement, I feel I have no option but to respond accordingly to your false all...

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

