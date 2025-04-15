Christine Elliott departs as PFS chair

In an announcement yesterday (14 April), the PFS board confirmed that Brown has become its chair, following a decision by Elliott "to stand down" from the PFS. The professional body said that Brown's appointment will "reestablish the tradition of the PFS president" holding both roles concurrently. The PFS added that it is "very grateful" to Elliott for her contribution during two periods as chair, and one as senior independent director. Elliott joined the PFS in July 2023 as one of five institute directors appointed by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) for an initial one-yea...