Two more PFS member directors resign after CII takeover

Vanessa Barnes and Gordon Wilson, who between them have served as PFS non-executive directors for 11 years, are departing after the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) chose to take control of the organisation's board late last year.

Both directors have expressed "deep misgivings" over the future of the society's £19m cash reserves if steps are taken to wind it up.

They will propose a motion to the forthcoming PFS annual general meeting in September to block the CII or another entity from gaining control of the funds.

The motion calls for PFS' reserves to be distributed amongst its members - who would each receive around £500 - if the society is wound up.

The CII has not previously held a majority position on the PFS board with the PFS considered a subsidiary of the CII Group.

However, in December last year, the CII, which is also the qualification and accreditation body for the PFS's 40,000 members, installed additional Institute employees onto the PFS board after making claims of "serious failures of governance." This was done without any consultation with the PFS board.

Barnes said: "The 40,000 members of the PFS should be aware that, according to the society's articles, if steps are taken to wind it up - for example to subsume it into another organisation - the entire £19m can be transferred into another entity, rather than going back to the members, whose hard work and fees have built up the reserves over many years.

"It is well known that the CII's financial position has deteriorated significantly in recent years, and many PFS members have expressed deep misgivings to us about what will happen to the society's reserves if steps are ever taken to wind up the organisation."

She added: "The steady erosion of CII reserves from £38m in 2016, together with a £21m cash injection from the sale of its former headquarters building, demonstrate a significant lack of financial management which the institute seeks to blame on Covid-19 or the still-undischarged costs of the defined benefits scheme."

Barnes added that the CII now had "de facto" control of the PFS board. "If there is no intention to get control of the £19m, I can see no reason whatsoever why any PFS board member would object to that proposal," she said. "But it will be very interesting to see the response to what should be a simple and straightforward vote."

Wilson said: "Vanessa and I are both deeply disappointed at having to step down, but we feel we've been left with no choice. Over the past year, the CII has worked assiduously to gain effective control of the PFS and it has now manifestly achieved that ambition.

"We have fought hard on behalf of the PFS and its members, but the CII is now firmly in control and the PFS has lost its position as the voice of our profession."

The ongoing fallout between the two organisations has sparked a number of high profile resignations among PFS members. Its financial planning chair Alisdair Walker quit away after ten months while president Caroline Stuart also left her position, citing health concerns. She called the CII both "hostile" and "arrogant" when she left the leadership role.

A joint statement from CII chief executive (CEO) Alan Vallance and PFS interim CEO Don MacIntyre said: "The PFS board has today accepted the resignations of Vanessa Barnes and Gordon Wilson and we thank them for their service over many years.

"The remaining members of the PFS board met today to approve the appointment of new interim member directors, pending the outcome of a formal recruitment process that will begin immediately.

"Their appointment will ensure that the PFS Board can meet in quoracy and immediately resume serving our PFS members, including investing the PFS reserves in ways which best serve PFS member interest including compliance with meeting the FCA's Consumer Duty regulations.

"As has been repeatedly stated over the past 12 months, there is no intention or value in deregistering the PFS. Ensuring good governance is in place across the group has always been our priority, and the CII will continue to support the actions the PFS board considers necessary to ensure compliance with corporate governance best practice.

"We look forward to the PFS board now channelling all its energy and resources into building a strong future for PFS members."