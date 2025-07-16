Chancellor calls on FCA for Consumer Duty review

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has directed the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to report by the end of September on how it will address concerns over the impact of Consumer Duty on wholesale financial firms.
The instruction forms part of a broader regulatory overhaul unveiled by the government on Tuesday (15 July) through its Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy consultation. According to the HM Treasury consultation paper, Reeves has asked the FCA to evidence how it will tackle concerns around how the Duty applies to wholesale distribution chains that impact retail consumers. Further, the FCA was asked to provide "certainty" around the classification of professional clients. The consultation paper stated that responses to a call for evidence showed a "consistent feeling...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.