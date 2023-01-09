PFS financial planning panel chair quits; labels CII actions 'disturbing'

The ongoing dispute between the PFS and the CII is a result of the latter's 21 December decision to appoint a majority of directors to the PFS board. The CII cited "significant governance failures" as the reason for the takeover, with concerns including lack of rotation on PFS board, lack of collective board decision making, and failure to act in line with the Articles of Association approved by PFS members. Former PFS president Caroline Stuart denied the claims in her resignation letter last week and stated the CII was instead pursuing "the only avenue remaining" for it to access des...