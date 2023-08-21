CII opens business owner-focussed adviser leadership programme

The institute's ‘Building a World Class Advisory Practice' programme will inform on a variety of business topics including clarity and opportunity, profitability, and new client acquisition.

The programme will also cover efficiency, scalability and stability topics for advice firms, as well as how to acquire new assets, build professional connections, and determine exit value.

The CII said the programme "incorporates a variety of techniques to deliver increased strength and value in a UK advisory business" and also has an "added focus on alignment with the Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty principles".

The course includes a tailored business plan for advisers that incorporates a three-year strategy and a one-year action plan.

CII content and capabilities direction Ian Simons said: "The course has been carefully designed to equip learns with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a professional environment and strengthens their business practices."

The institute is currently accepting bookings for the course.