CII launches adviser work experience initiative for children 13 and over

To grow talent in the advice industry

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
Children as young as 13 will be able to undertake financial planning work experience as part of a free Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) initiative aimed at helping bolster talent in the industry.

A new virtual work experience programme will run in conjunction with careers platform Springpod and is open to children and young adults in schools, colleges, and universities across the UK aged 13 or up.

The experience will provide students with an understanding of the relevant skills and characteristics needed to succeed in financial planning and inform them of the options within the sector for potential future career paths.

The first iteration of the financial planning part of the initiative will take place early next year following a programme aimed at the insurance sector.

Career partner manager Claire Bishop said the institute's decision to run the work experience virtually was key to ensuring the opportunity was widely reachable.

"Virtual work experience takes away the barriers traditionally experienced by many young people when they are considering a profession or work experience," she said.

"Giving many more young people from diverse backgrounds access to this programme for free will empower the next generation to take their future into their own hands, and to widen the talent pool for our profession."

All students who participate will undertake over seven hours of virtual work experience and will receive a certificate of completion.

President Russell Higginbotham added: "I hope as many schools and colleges as possible take the opportunity to give their students this terrific experience, which could help some young people discover a rewarding career path that they might not have previously considered."

The announcement of the virtual work experience programme today (2 August) follows the CII's partnership with education company Pearson last year. The institute helped co-launch T Level courses that lead to a career in personal finance and are equivalent to three A-Levels.

Hope William-Smith
