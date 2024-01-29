Legal & General launches chief medical officer report

The series has been designed to help advisers to communicate with retail clients when placing business and to give them more information that will enable them to make recommendations, while also working as an educational piece for employers. Dr Tarun Gupta, CMO UK protection, L&G Retail, said: "It's time for the protection insurance industry to work together to help employers and individuals tackle the wellbeing challenges they face. "For employers, it is as much about workplace culture as it is about recruitment, retention, absence and engagement. For employees, it's about understand...