FCA launches Call for Input on open finance
‘The right values and regulatory regime for open finance needs to be created’
CII and Scope release good practice guide for employers
On International Day of People With Disabilities
'Together we have the power to make practical, meaningful and lasting change'
CII initiative launches manifesto
CII challenges women to talk about money
'Talk 2 10k'
Sian Fisher and the fight for female financial resilience
CII CEO interview
CII responds to High Court pensions decision
WASPI case
CII backs report which states insurers must debate use of AI
Should discuss with their clients
CII opens access to SJP vulnerable client qualification 'pilot'
After facing adviser backlash
CII to host female-focused financial wellbeing training
On 24 & 26 September
CII launches CPD e-mentoring programme
‘Core soft skills’
SJP and CII team up for exclusive vulnerable client qualification
Only available at SJP
IFAs agree 'more data is good' but FCA has 'expressed concerns' - SAMI
‘Need for transparency and compliance with Equality Act’
Munich Re 'delighted' to see release of SAMI Consulting and CII report
‘We must aim high’
CII encourages use of electronic medical records in latest report
'Results within this report show where benefits of digitalisation can be found'
Industry 'should harness' IFA use of digital medical records - SAMI
86.5% want electronic health records
CII under fire for not offering member discount on CPD development tool
Offers discounts on other perks
PFS launches toolkit to help advisers 'shout' about Chartered status
'Increase visibility'
CII chief issues call for Insuring Women's Futures ambassadors
‘Talk to 10,000’
PFS simplifies Chartered status application process
Corporate Chartered changes from 2020
Consumer trust around the claim is improving - CII
‘Moment of truth’
CII appoints Nick Turner as board president
Former PFS president
CII launches 'Our History' website
Documents dating to 1669
CII refreshes corporate Chartered proposition
Five priorities
CII appoints three directors to Professional Standards Committee
To oversee professional standards