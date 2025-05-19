Two PFS board members resign amid governance 'concerns'

"Williams and Wright are both understood to have shared their letters of resignation with the organisation this morning (19 May, 2025). "My decision to step down was ultimately driven by a belief that remaining on the board, under current conditions, would no longer allow me to meet the fiduciary responsibilities or ethical standards I believe are essential for non-executive directors," Williams said in a statement this morning. "Stepping aside is therefore, I believe, the most responsible course of action to uphold my core beliefs." Their exits follow the departure of independent ch...