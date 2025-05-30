Fidelius announces Timothy James & Partners merger

Brings adviser count to 50

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Advisory firm, Fidelius, is set to merge with wealth manager, Timothy James & Partners (TJP), bringing its adviser count to 50 and assets under management to over £3 billion.

TJP will retain its name and branding as it becomes part of Fidelius. The TJP senior management team are expected to remain in place on completion of the merger, with Tim Whiting, TJP founder and managing director, to lead a "fast growth team" with a focus on larger clients. The combined businesses will have revenues of more than £30 million and will service a "wide range" of clients with specialisms in the small-to-medium-sized business (SME), professional, medical, arts and media sectors. TJP's offering includes advice on pure protection and private medical insurance contracts, with...

Jen Frost
Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

