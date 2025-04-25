Rosemount makes promotions after protection revenue uptick

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) (Rosemount) has promoted four employees following a “record” year for the network that saw revenues up 25% on 2023.
Business executive role holders Zac Bawa and Jacob Bawa have been named sales director and operations director, respectively. Anne Sykes, adviser relationship manager, is now strategic adviser manager, and Callum Wilkinson has been promoted to senior relationship manager. The promotions come as Rosemount hailed 2024 as a "record year" of significant growth. Revenue growth was driven in part by a 33% protection uptick, the network stated in a press release shared this morning (25 April). Revenues at Rosemount had increased 56% over the "preceding five years", Rosemount set out. The ...
