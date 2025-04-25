Rosemount makes promotions after protection revenue uptick

'Record year' of growth

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) (Rosemount) has promoted four employees following a “record” year for the network that saw revenues up 25% on 2023.

Business executive role holders Zac Bawa and Jacob Bawa have been named sales director and operations director, respectively. Anne Sykes, adviser relationship manager, is now strategic adviser manager, and Callum Wilkinson has been promoted to senior relationship manager. The promotions come as Rosemount hailed 2024 as a "record year" of significant growth. Revenue growth was driven in part by a 33% protection uptick, the network stated in a press release shared this morning (25 April). Revenues at Rosemount had increased 56% over the "preceding five years", Rosemount set out. The ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

FCA reconsidering ongoing advice services rules as review findings revealed

Zurich UK adds employee neurodiversity assessments

More on Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch adds PMI to Trinity partnership
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch adds PMI to Trinity partnership

PMI advice for veterans

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 April 2025 • 2 min read
Rosemount makes promotions after protection revenue uptick
Adviser / Broking

Rosemount makes promotions after protection revenue uptick

'Record year' of growth

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 25 April 2025 • 2 min read
Rosemount adds MetLife UK to panel
Adviser / Broking

Rosemount adds MetLife UK to panel

Members to access MetLife's protection products

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 April 2025 • 2 min read