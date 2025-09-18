PFS membership falls amid pre-tax loss in 2024

The trade body's Strategic and Financial Review Year ended 31 December, 2024 stated membership numbers dipped to 38,703 - which was 962 fewer at the end of 2024 than at the start of the year. The document stated that despite the movement in member volume, total membership revenue of the PFS for 2024 increased by £450,000 to £7.66 million (2023: £7.21m). "Around half of the increase was attributed to the increase in the value of members' fees billed as members advance their membership level," the document stated. It added that the remainder of the increase related to an "adjustment ...