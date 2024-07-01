L&G launches DEI framework for GIP

Latest CMO report launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal & General (L&G) Retail has launched the second edition of its chief medical officer (CMO) report, this time looking at how and why group income protection (GIP) can contribute towards organisational diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals.

The series is designed to help advisers to communicate with retail clients when placing business and educate employers. In the latest edition, L&G said that alongside offering day-to-day support to employees and their immediate families, GIP is designed to support DEI goals through early intervention with personalised support, aiming to help prevent short-term absences becoming long-term and offering vocational rehabilitation (VR) if a long-term absence cannot be avoided. Vanessa Sallows, group protection claims and governance director, L&G Retail, said that GIP offers a benefit desig...

