Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses the changes in continuous professional development (CPD) for the protection market.
In May 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper aimed at "simplifying the insurance rules". Whilst little of the paper itself directly impacts the protection market, with much of the changes being aimed at general insurance, there was a small change to learning and development rules that has the potential to have far-reaching implications on industry growth. Since 2018, brokers advising on non-investment insurance had a minimum requirement of 15-hours of CPD specifically about insurance products. The proposed changes in the consultation aim to scrap...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.