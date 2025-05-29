In May 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper aimed at "simplifying the insurance rules". Whilst little of the paper itself directly impacts the protection market, with much of the changes being aimed at general insurance, there was a small change to learning and development rules that has the potential to have far-reaching implications on industry growth. Since 2018, brokers advising on non-investment insurance had a minimum requirement of 15-hours of CPD specifically about insurance products. The proposed changes in the consultation aim to scrap...