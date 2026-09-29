The Exeter names Karen Woodley as head of healthcare development

Woodley has held the position of head of healthcare distribution at The Exeter since 2015, she has more than 20 years' experience working across the health insurance market. In the new role, Woodley will lead The Exeter's healthcare business. She will focus on identifying emerging trends, innovation, market developments and future opportunities. Woodley said: "I'm honoured to take on this new position at such an important stage in the development of our healthcare offering. I've seen the market evolve significantly over the years, and I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made...