The Exeter names Karen Woodley as head of healthcare development

Provider, The Exeter, has named Karen Woodley as its head of healthcare development to help to shape the next phase of its healthcare proposition.
Woodley has held the position of head of healthcare distribution at The Exeter since 2015, she has more than 20 years' experience working across the health insurance market. In the new role, Woodley will lead The Exeter's healthcare business. She will focus on identifying emerging trends, innovation, market developments and future opportunities. Woodley said: "I'm honoured to take on this new position at such an important stage in the development of our healthcare offering. I've seen the market evolve significantly over the years, and I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.