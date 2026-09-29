The service is aimed at financial advisers, mortgage brokers, wealth managers and retirement specialists to support customers using AI-powered search tools to research financial questions and identify firms to help them. The audit service examines more than 30 areas. This includes AI recommendation readiness, visibility within Google AI Overviews, local search authority, experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness signals, website SEO performance, content authority, backlink strength, conversational search readiness and citation potential. Each firm will obtain an AI ...