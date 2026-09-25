CII launches Voices

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched Voices, an online research community designed to offer insurance and personal finance professionals a stronger role in shaping policy, professional standards and membership services.
The Voices community aims to allow practitioners to share "real-world" insight, helping to ensure the CII's engagement with policymakers, regulators and other stakeholders is "grounded in experience", the institute said. Additionally, the community will support the CII Group's development of standards, learning, products and member services. Participants will be invited to take part in short surveys and pulse polls, moderated discussions, topic deep-dives, focus groups and interviews. Open to both CII members and non-members, involvement is voluntary, with participants able to choo...
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