CII launches Voices

New research community

Sophia Panayi
clock • 1 min read

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched Voices, an online research community designed to offer insurance and personal finance professionals a stronger role in shaping policy, professional standards and membership services.

The Voices community aims to allow practitioners to share "real-world" insight, helping to ensure the CII's engagement with policymakers, regulators and other stakeholders is "grounded in experience", the institute said. Additionally, the community will support the CII Group's development of standards, learning, products and member services. Participants will be invited to take part in short surveys and pulse polls, moderated discussions, topic deep-dives, focus groups and interviews. Open to both CII members and non-members, involvement is voluntary, with participants able to choo...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Sophia Panayi
Author spotlight

Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sophia Panayi

4.72% of UK deaths resulted in an IHT charge during 23/24

Just 12 firms recieved FCA bereavement survey: Professional Adviser

More on Adviser / Broking

Howden Employee Benefits COO expands remit following Barnett Waddingham deal
Adviser / Broking

Howden Employee Benefits COO expands remit following Barnett Waddingham deal

Supporting UK and international growth ambitions

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 September 2026 • 2 min read
Most client meetings happen without one of the advised couple present
Adviser / Broking

Most client meetings happen without one of the advised couple present

More than half of clients said they hold the adviser relationship in their name only

Laura Miller
clock 17 September 2026 • 2 min read
Mortgage and insurance firm Campden Brook launches
Adviser / Broking

Mortgage and insurance firm Campden Brook launches

Developing its own route into the profession

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 September 2026 • 2 min read