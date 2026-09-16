The firm, based in Chipping Campden, specialises in mortgages and protection, including business protection. It will also look to collaborate with accredited specialist partners to support clients with commercial loans, bridging finance and later life lending. Campden Brook said it has launched with the aim of "countering the ‘computer says no' culture". It has designed a single digital journey which aims to ensure buyers do not have to provide the same payslips, bank statements and identification to different parties during a property transaction. The journey includes proprietary onb...