Guardian pays out £31.67m in 2025

Guardian said its record total follows a growing customer base and the continued maturity of its book of business. At the same time, Guardian declined 29 claims last year, which is up from 13 denied claims in 2024. In 2025, 24 claims were declined due to misrepresentation and five were declined due to the definition not being met, compared to ten claims denied in 2024 due to misrepresentation and three claims having not met the definition. Looking at product breakdown, Guardian paid out a total of £9.22m across 53 life insurance claims in 2025, with 87% of life claims paid out. The to...