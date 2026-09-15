John Deegan joins Howden Employee Benefits board

Intermediary, Howden Employee Benefits, has appointed John Deegan as non-executive director on its UK board and as adviser to the global employee benefits executive leadership team.
In the role, Deegan will advise and support the board in a non-executive capacity as Howden Employee Benefits continues to expand its employee benefits capabilities internationally and build its proposition for multinational employers. Glenn Thomas, CEO and global practice leader, Health and Employee Benefits, Howden, said: "Having worked with John in the past and formed a strong relationship over the years, I believe he will bring huge value to Howden. "John knows this market inside out and has spent his career working with multinational employers, building strong teams and understa...
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