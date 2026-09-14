Confidence drops in workplace support for long-term health

According to the provider's latest Window to the Workplace research, 56% of line managers this year said they felt confident to support colleagues who have a long-term health condition, compared to 70% when the survey was last carried out in 2022. Working To Wellbeing found a decline in confidence levels when it came to many factors. There was a 12-percentage point decline in line manager confidence when it came to understanding the return-to-work process for employees with a long-term health condition. This dropped to 53% from 65% in 2022. Confidence in knowing how to make reasona...