The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding that overall, 47% of over-55s have not appointed an executor, which it said exposes loved ones to additional uncertainty and stress at an already difficult time. Amongst the over‑55s who have appointed an executor, Canada Life said many are falling short on providing key information that executors will need to locate assets, value the estate, pay any debts or taxes due and distribute to beneficiaries. In terms of pensions, 42% of over-55s have shared all the information needed with executors about how to locate this, while 17% have shared...