Law Commission publishes final report into Friendly Societies Acts

Recommends repealing the 1974 Act

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The Law Commission has published its final report following a review of the Friendly Societies Acts of 1974 and 1992, including recommendations on modernising the legislation.

The body first launched the review last year. Following a public consultation and engagement with the industry, it has released a series of recommendations pursuant to which: The 1974 Act would be repealed, which aims to end "confusing overlap" between the two governing Acts Friendly societies would gain greater flexibility to invest, expand the range of insurance products that can be offered and engage with members more easily through electronic communications; Member protections would be preserved, while societies would be better supported to grow sustainably. Andrew Whyte, C...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Quarter of over-55s have informed executors on how to locate protection policies

Rosemount renews mental health partnership for advisers

More on Insurer

Law Commission publishes final report into Friendly Societies Acts
Insurer

Law Commission publishes final report into Friendly Societies Acts

Recommends repealing the 1974 Act

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 September 2026 • 3 min read
Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering
Insurer

Standard Life to launch IHT planning and targeted support offering

Follows growing loss after tax

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 08 September 2026 • 2 min read
Simplyhealth Group acquires FMC to support UK dentistry
Insurer

Simplyhealth Group acquires FMC to support UK dentistry

Technology expansion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 September 2026 • 1 min read