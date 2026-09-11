Law Commission publishes final report into Friendly Societies Acts

The body first launched the review last year. Following a public consultation and engagement with the industry, it has released a series of recommendations pursuant to which: The 1974 Act would be repealed, which aims to end "confusing overlap" between the two governing Acts Friendly societies would gain greater flexibility to invest, expand the range of insurance products that can be offered and engage with members more easily through electronic communications; Member protections would be preserved, while societies would be better supported to grow sustainably. Andrew Whyte, C...