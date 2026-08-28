This week’s COVER Review sees Cameron Roberts discuss the top stories from this week in protection and health, including Aviva high-net-worth (HNW) products, HSBC Life migration, Guardian underwriting and more.
Our top stories are Aviva updates high value protection proposition Chesnara expects to complete HSBC Life migration this year Guardian reduces underwriting wait times Mortgage payments remain a key driver for protection: Vitality Professional skills: Comfortable advice is not good advice
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