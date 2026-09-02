Simplyhealth Group acquires FMC to support UK dentistry

FMC is a platform that combines technology, media, education and events, comprising two complementary divisions. Its dental software platform, Dentistry OS, supports independent practices, mid-sized groups and large dental service organisations (DSOs) through compliance, HR, CPD, consent and marketing (Xcelerator Dental) solutions. Simplyhealth said combining FMC and the Simplyhealth Group creates the opportunity for Dentistry OS to extend its technology and support to more practices over time. The provider said the acquisition supports its aims of improving access to oral healthca...